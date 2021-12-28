Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 13,443 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.54% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 77,100.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000.

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $55.75 and a 1 year high of $57.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.95.

