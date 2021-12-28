Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 62,004 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 386,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 62,004 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RQI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,151,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,221,000 after buying an additional 279,379 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 134,634 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 43.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 415,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 125,226 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 499,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 85,855 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 40.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 217,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 62,899 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $16.19. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $17.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

