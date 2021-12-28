Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBW opened at $71.89 on Tuesday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $138.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.90.

