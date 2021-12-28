Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,914,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,249,789,000 after acquiring an additional 429,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Allstate by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,267,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,003,861,000 after acquiring an additional 134,689 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Allstate by 53.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 11.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,317,000 after acquiring an additional 597,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Allstate by 23.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,733,000 after acquiring an additional 944,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

ALL opened at $116.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $102.55 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.07.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

