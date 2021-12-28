Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,452,000 after purchasing an additional 22,122 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 273,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,323,000 after purchasing an additional 16,732 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 218,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period.

Shares of RPG opened at $213.50 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $149.33 and a twelve month high of $223.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.69.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

