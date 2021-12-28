Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $1,374,927.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $1,630,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,465 shares of company stock worth $10,925,823 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $155.36 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWKS. B. Riley dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

