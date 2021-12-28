Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.96 Million Stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 3.62% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTIN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF stock opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $30.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.26.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.