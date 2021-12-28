Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $5.21 Million Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 73.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834,048 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGOL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,384,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,507,000 after purchasing an additional 992,149 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,128,000 after buying an additional 468,949 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,280,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,754,000 after buying an additional 193,580 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 632,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after buying an additional 102,129 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,873,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,844,000 after buying an additional 100,001 shares during the period.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.26.

