Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) by 82.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,988 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $737,708,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $553,970,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $231,987,000. GPI Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $178,173,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $105,435,000. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,116.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $217,656,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,541,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,577,910 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

