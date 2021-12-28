Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $5.50 Million Stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,513 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 68,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 437,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,630 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,423,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $909,000.

Shares of NASDAQ USIG opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.44. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $62.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

