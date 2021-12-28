Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,773 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

Fiserv stock opened at $103.94 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.73. The company has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

