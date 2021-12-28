Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 81.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 424.0% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period.

Shares of XAR opened at $117.44 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $108.95 and a 12-month high of $136.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.47.

