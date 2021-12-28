Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $5.69 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,315 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 593,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,773,000 after purchasing an additional 133,334 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.46.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $145.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.01 and a 200-day moving average of $158.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.46 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

