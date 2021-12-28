Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $5.81 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,671 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,736,000 after purchasing an additional 29,456 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in IQVIA by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 59,006 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.35.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $282.06 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.00 and a 12 month high of $283.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.30 and its 200-day moving average is $254.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 71.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

