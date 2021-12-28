Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

ESGV opened at $88.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $68.51 and a 12-month high of $88.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.80.

