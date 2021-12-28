Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,136 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGLB. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,246,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 17,220 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

IGLB opened at $70.05 on Tuesday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $64.82 and a 52-week high of $73.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.38.

