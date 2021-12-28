Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,263 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 3.58% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMLG. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000.

NYSEARCA:MMLG opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.58. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35.

