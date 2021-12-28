Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.24% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PTH opened at $154.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.69. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.73 and a fifty-two week high of $193.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.