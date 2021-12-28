Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 29,157 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,157 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of MSOS opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.12. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $55.91.

