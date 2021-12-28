Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,250 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $390,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $166.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.62. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $146.90 and a 52 week high of $168.75.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

