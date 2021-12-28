Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 989 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 2.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $375,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $111.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $93.38 and a 12-month high of $113.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.