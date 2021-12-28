Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,922 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter.

ESML opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average is $40.05.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.