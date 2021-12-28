Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,044 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 848.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $268.92 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.60 and a 52-week high of $269.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.37. The company has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.15.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

