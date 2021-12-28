Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 131,025 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,025 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.19. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

