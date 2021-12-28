Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,786 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 70.6% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $95.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.30. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.728 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

