Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,976 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 460.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,336,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,156,288,000 after acquiring an additional 567,034 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $65,828,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 55.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,301,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,672,000 after acquiring an additional 462,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $158.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.98. The stock has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.06 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 106.97%.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.44.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

