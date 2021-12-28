Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 830 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Casey’s General Stores worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $193.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.72 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.25.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 17.63%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

