Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Chubb by 144.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,021,000 after buying an additional 2,437,677 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 138.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,761,000 after acquiring an additional 468,358 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 7.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,200,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,679,000 after acquiring an additional 274,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Chubb by 26.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,189,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,080,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.88.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $193.48 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $144.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

