Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.27

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.27 and traded as high as C$15.37. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$15.21, with a volume of 12,310 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.27.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$475.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$430.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.59%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

