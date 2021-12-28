Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.87

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.87 and traded as low as C$6.45. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at C$6.51, with a volume of 27,227 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CFX shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canfor Pulp Products to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company has a market cap of C$424.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.87.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$298.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

