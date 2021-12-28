Capita (LON:CPI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.48

Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.48 ($0.58) and traded as low as GBX 37.28 ($0.50). Capita shares last traded at GBX 37.65 ($0.51), with a volume of 1,277,440 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.08) target price on shares of Capita in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Capita to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.74) to GBX 70 ($0.94) in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capita has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 60.40 ($0.81).

Get Capita alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 44.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 43.48. The firm has a market cap of £634.13 million and a P/E ratio of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58.

In other Capita news, insider Ian Powell acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($32,934.53). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 71,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,724.

Capita Company Profile (LON:CPI)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.