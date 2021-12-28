Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.98. Capital City Bank Group shares last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 7,127 shares changing hands.

CCBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $54.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.30 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

In other news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $26,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 55,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

