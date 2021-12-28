Carbon (CRBN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.93 Million

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. Carbon has a total market cap of $3.93 million and $97,304.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Carbon has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00059073 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.25 or 0.07931156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00076055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,630.25 or 0.99904170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00052249 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008106 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,932,663 coins. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

