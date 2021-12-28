Carclo (LON:CAR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $43.32

Carclo plc (LON:CAR)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 43.32 ($0.58) and traded as low as GBX 37.88 ($0.51). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 37.90 ($0.51), with a volume of 7,000 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 39.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 43.32. The firm has a market cap of £27.83 million and a PE ratio of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.82.

In related news, insider Nick Sanders bought 127,219 shares of Carclo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £49,615.41 ($66,696.34).

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

