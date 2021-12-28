Cardano (ADA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $48.54 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $48.54 billion and approximately $1.99 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00002956 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.36 or 0.00229807 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00039787 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003103 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00028138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.67 or 0.00509490 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00079592 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,907,106,263 coins and its circulating supply is 34,186,768,068 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

