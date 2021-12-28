CarePayment Technologies (OTCMKTS:CPYT) Trading 30% Higher

CarePayment Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPYT)’s share price traded up 30% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 6,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.

CarePayment Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CPYT)

CarePayment Technologies, Inc provides accounts receivable services in the United States. It offers services for accounts receivables generated by healthcare providers in connection with providing healthcare services to their patients under the CarePayment brand name. The company was formerly known as microHelix, Inc CarePayment Technologies, Inc was founded in 1991 and is based in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

