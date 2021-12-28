CashHand (CHND) 24-Hour Volume Hits $104.00

CashHand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. CashHand has a total market cap of $36,271.10 and approximately $104.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashHand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CashHand has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00032880 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000650 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000069 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About CashHand

CashHand (CHND) is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 1,426,664 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,439 coins. CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info . CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CashHand

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

