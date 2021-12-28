Caspian Price Tops $0.0121 on Major Exchanges (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Caspian has a market capitalization of $5.42 million and approximately $621,254.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Caspian has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00043462 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007125 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian (CSP) is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

