Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s stock price fell 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.14 and last traded at $45.15. 7,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,683,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.84.

Several research firms recently commented on SAVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.60.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

