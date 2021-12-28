Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.27.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVE shares. TheStreet raised Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, September 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

NYSE:CVE opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0282 per share. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth $10,825,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,446,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after acquiring an additional 60,188 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,959,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,843,000 after acquiring an additional 199,861 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

