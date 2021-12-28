Centaur (CNTR) Achieves Market Cap of $3.32 Million

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and $709,756.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Centaur

Centaur is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,498,625,000 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

