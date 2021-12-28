Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Central Pacific Financial reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.53 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,239,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,292,000 after buying an additional 680,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 508,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 133,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,148,000 after buying an additional 124,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,853,000 after buying an additional 99,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 763,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,610,000 after buying an additional 93,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.16. The stock had a trading volume of 60,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.