Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Gap Up to $3.27

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.27, but opened at $3.36. Central Puerto shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 410 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Puerto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Central Puerto Company Profile (NYSE:CEPU)
Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.
Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.