Centrifuge (CFG) Market Cap Achieves $135.90 Million

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $135.90 million and $598,177.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00058512 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.01 or 0.07937296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00076299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,718.49 or 1.00014385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00052303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008105 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 135,141,072 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

