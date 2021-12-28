Ceres (CERES) Trading 15.5% Lower This Week

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. Ceres has a total market cap of $860,763.18 and approximately $305,833.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for $171.65 or 0.00359270 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ceres has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ceres alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00059054 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.46 or 0.07929216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00076269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,681.85 or 0.99797686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00052396 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008139 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 6,890 coins and its circulating supply is 5,015 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ceres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ceres and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.