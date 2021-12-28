Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $6,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $882,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,416,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on CDAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.17.

CDAY stock opened at $106.27 on Tuesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.25.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,069,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,728 shares of company stock valued at $58,659,092 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

