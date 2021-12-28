Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Richard M. Traynor Sells 3,000 Shares

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CERT traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.77. 360,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,622. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.52. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.50.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

CERT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Certara by 1,297.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Certara in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Certara by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Certara in the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Certara by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

