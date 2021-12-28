CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Stock Price Up 1.8%

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC)’s share price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €128.40 ($145.91) and last traded at €127.40 ($144.77). Approximately 3,112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 13,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at €125.20 ($142.27).

CWC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €164.00 ($186.36) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €141.00 ($160.23) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €126.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is €125.06. The company has a market capitalization of $920.28 million and a P/E ratio of 20.83.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

