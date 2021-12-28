Chalice Brands (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) Trading 11.2% Higher

Chalice Brands Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF)’s stock price traded up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28. 50,350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 165,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Chalice Brands from $2.04 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Chalice Brands alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65.

Chalice Brands Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products in the United States. The company provides distillate vaporizer cartridges, ethanol extract products, and fruit chew blast products. It offers its products under the Private Stash, Jackpot, Chalice, Golden, RXO, and Elysium Fields brands.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Chalice Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chalice Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.