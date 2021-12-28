ChartEx (CHART) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,429.00

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. ChartEx has a total market cap of $225,331.21 and approximately $2,429.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ChartEx has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00060454 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,887.39 or 0.07908501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00077349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,089.80 or 0.99868233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00054105 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008335 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

